KUALA LUMPUR — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said the government is studying the possibility of installing platform screen doors and other safety systems at LRT stations following a recent incident in which a passenger fell onto the tracks at Abdullah Hukum station.

He said discussions have already been held with rail operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd on improving platform safety, but any solution would require careful planning due to cost and technical limitations, The Star reported.

“Prasarana has already proposed installing PSDs at platforms, but putting in such barriers is not a simple project, as it involves high costs,” he was quoted as saying after a road safety programme at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology here.

He said older rail infrastructure such as the LRT and monorail systems were not originally designed for platform screen doors, unlike newer lines such as the MRT.

“All stations would need to be modified, as older designs did not include PSDs. These are only available in newer rail systems such as the MRT, but not for older trains, like LRT and monorail,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the ministry is also considering other technologies beyond physical barriers to improve passenger safety at platforms.

“There are various technologies available, not only doors or barriers, but also systems such as sirens, infrared sensors and others that can alert passengers.

“This is something Prasarana is already working on, and we hope the project can be completed as soon as possible to prevent such incidents from recurring,” Loke was quoted as saying.

On April 3, a 39-year-old woman fell onto the LRT tracks at the Abdullah Hukum station, temporarily disrupting evening services between Universiti, Kerinchi and Abdullah Hukum stations.

She survived, with injuries.