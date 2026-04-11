KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Malaysian insurance and takaful industry is expected to address any structural gaps during the pilot phase of the Malaysia Health Insurance and Takaful Initiative (MHIT), which is scheduled for rollout in the second half of 2026.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong is optimistic about the initiative and describes it as a significant step forward for the nation.

“Everything is set for the pilot and preparations so far are good, and I look forward to that. Once the pilot kicks off, we will deal with whatever challenges arise,” he told the media on the sidelines of Monie Fest 2026 here on Saturday.

Monie Fest 2026 is a large-scale financial lifestyle festival focused on money, investing, banking and everyday financial decisions, which is co-created by Foodie Media Bhd and Spire Digital Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, Liew said the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) collaborated to launch the RESET strategy, a whole-of-nation effort to address the root causes of medical inflation.

He noted that under RESET, the base MHIT plan will begin in 2027, and he hopes for a groundswell of public support to reshape the healthcare sector.

“The insurance plan will have co-payment features, through which it will regulate the behaviour of private hospitals: policyholders will pay lower co-payments when they seek treatment at healthcare facilities that charge moderate fees with fee transparency, while those charging ‘premium’ fees will result in higher co-payments.

“There should be no compromise on the quality of healthcare in both categories. The tentative terms are Tier 1 (good behaviour) and Tier 2 (premium and expensive) hospitals,” he said.

Previously, in January 2026, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah said BNM will strengthen regulatory requirements for all MHIT products following the introduction of a standardised base MHIT plan, aimed at improving consumer protection and ensuring long-term premium sustainability.

MHIT, which will be offered on a voluntary basis, is slated for pilot rollout in the second half of this year, while full implementation is targeted for early 2027. — Bernama