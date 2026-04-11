SINTOK, April 11 — The closing date for UPUOnline applications for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders has been extended to April 13, at noon.

Higher Education director-general Datuk Prof Azlinda Azman said candidates who have yet to apply can do so, and should not wait until the last minute.

“Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has agreed that the application deadline, which was originally set for April 12 (tomorrow), at 5pm, has been extended to Monday, at noon,” she said.

She said this in her speech at the Jom Masuk Universiti 2026 Carnival (Northern Zone) at Universiti Utara Malaysia, here, today.

According to Azlinda, a total of 238,524 applications have been received via UPUOnline for the SPM holders category, while 112,488 applications were received for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) or equivalent category.

She said that this brings the total number of applications to 351,012 out of 379,578 candidates who purchased the UPUOnline PIN.

“This figure clearly shows the strong interest and confidence among the younger generation in pursuing higher education.

“So, to all SPM holders, do not miss the opportunity to apply for admission into higher education institutions,” she said.

Azlinda also reminded all candidates to stay alert to the latest announcements, and to make early preparations to avoid missing the opportunity to further their studies at a higher level. — Bernama