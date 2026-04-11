MELAKA, April 11 — A suspect involved in the vandalism of a shrine-like structure along Jalan Jeti Anjung Batu–Pantai Siring in Serkam has been arrested, according to The Star.

Melaka Police Chief Deputy Comm Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 38-year-old man, who has a history of psychiatric treatment, was detained at about 2 pm on Thursday and is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Melaka.

“The suspect has admitted to committing the act during police questioning,” he was quoted as saying.

Dzulkhairi added that the structure, which was built on government land, was demolished by the Jasin Municipal Council yesterday.

He also urged the public to refrain from making unfounded speculation about the incident, saying the matter was considered resolved following the suspect's arrest.