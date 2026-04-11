KAMPAR, April 11 — Kampung Kota Bharu, here, has been selected as the fourth Kampung Angkat Madani (MadaniI Adopted Village) initiative under the Public Service Department (PSD), and will see efforts to upgrade facilities in the village, with an allocation of RM500,000.

Its director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said among the projects to be implemented immediately are the upgrading and refurbishment of the community hall and mosque, to ensure residents’ comfort for gatherings and worship.

“In addition, the police station will be upgraded, while solar lights will be installed in dark alleys to enhance residents’ safety, especially at night,” he said.

He said this after officiating the launch of the Kampung Angkat Madani and Sekolah Angkat Madani (Madani Adopted School) initiatives, as well as an Aidilfitri celebration with residents of Kampung Kota Bharu, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kota Bharu, here, today.

Previously, three villages had been adopted under the initiative by the department, namely Kampung Pulau Aman in Penang, Kampung Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan and Kampung Sembulan in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the government is also giving attention to healthcare aspects, by upgrading the existing health clinic to make it more conducive, especially for the elderly and children.

“In addition, the multipurpose hall will also be upgraded to provide better sports facilities for youths, along with the construction of a village landmark and improvements to the SK Kota Bharu pavilion, as symbols of local educational progress.

“We have also planned non-physical programmes to strengthen ties between the government and the people, such as gotong-royong activities, health screenings and festive celebrations, which will be carried out throughout the year to foster a spirit of togetherness within the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Malim Nawar has been selected as the department’s Sekolah Angkat Madani for 2026, with an additional allocation of RM100,000.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that the allocation will be used to upgrade science laboratories, Design and Technology (RBT) workshops, and to provide computers to enhance access to technology for rural students.

“We want children in this village to have educational opportunities equal to those in urban areas, and to produce more professionals, such as engineers, doctors and scientists,” he said, adding that the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) will be directly involved on the ground in providing motivation programmes and leadership guidance for students. — Bernama