JOHOR BAHRU, April 11 — The Johor government has instructed the Public Works Department (JKR) and the developer of the Sungai Pulai Bridge to implement more robust repair methods to ensure the long-term safety and stability of the project.

Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the decision follows a technical audit by JKR, which revealed significant sedimentation of more than 300 millimetres within six months of the bridge’s opening on January 18, 2023.

He said that according to the report, the issue is believed to stem from unstable soil conditions, compounded by the use of the lightweight Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) construction method, which was found to be unsuitable for the actual site conditions.

“Insya Allah, repair works are expected to commence in June this year, with full completion targeted by 2027,” he said in a Facebook post.

Onn Hafiz expressed hope that the repair works would be completed on schedule to ensure the safety and comfort of road users.

He noted that the bridge serves as a vital link connecting Kukup in Pontian to surrounding areas, playing a key role in supporting the socio-economic development of communities in Pontian and Johor Bahru.

He also urged motorists to remain cautious when using the route and to adhere to all safety instructions in place. — Bernama