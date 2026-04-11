MELAKA, April 11 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has not ruled out the possibility of him and 18 MPs aligned with the “Reset” agenda joining an existing major political party as a political platform, Berita Harian reported.

The Larut MP said that forming a new political party was not the best option in the current political landscape, without naming which party he was referring to.

Instead, he said efforts should focus on strengthening and “resetting” existing parties, which he described as more relevant for the country’s future.

Speaking after attending a Raya breakfast event organised by the Reset Melaka Secretariat in Peringgit Point, Hamzah said political parties must be more than just a platform for meetings or activities.

“They should be driven as a clear and principled struggle,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that joining and expanding an existing party was preferable to creating a new one.

“When people ask me whether to form a new party or join an old one, I say I do not agree with forming a new party, but if we join an existing party and expand it, I agree,” he reportedly said.

Hamzah also confirmed that Reset Melaka will participate in the upcoming Melaka state election, which is expected to be held by December.

He said there had been speculation about him joining PAS, but stressed that nothing had been decided.

“In politics, rumours are not certainty. That is why I prefer not to comment further,” he was quoted as saying.