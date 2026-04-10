PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — The Federal Court has fixed July 16 to hear Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) appeal against a Court of Appeal decision that reduced former Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin's bond payment from RM10 million to RM100,000 in a party bond breach case.

The hearing date was set during case management before Federal Court senior assistant registrar Syahrul Md Sain on Wednesday. PKR's lawyer, Navpreet Singh, confirmed the date when contacted by Bernama.

He added that all parties have been directed to file their written submissions by July 1. A final case management has also been scheduled for July 2 to update on pre-hearing compliance.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court dismissed Zuraida's application to review its earlier decision granting PKR leave to appeal the appellate court's ruling.

PKR obtained leave to proceed with the appeal on June 24, 2024.

On December 11, 2024, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's finding that Zuraida had breached the bond but reduced the quantum payable from RM10 million to RM100,000.

Earlier, on June 23, 2023, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled in favour of PKR and ordered Zuraida to pay RM10 million in accordance with the bond's terms. The presiding judge, Datuk Akhtar Tahir, held that the bond was valid and binding.

The lawsuit was initiated in 2020 by PKR's secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, on behalf of the party.

It claimed that Zuraida had violated the terms of a bond she signed before contesting in the 14th General Election in 2018.

Under the bond, Zuraida was required to pay PKR RM10 million within seven days if she resigned from the party, joined another political party, or became an independent representative after being elected on the party's ticket.

In her defence, Zuraida contended that she was forced to sign the bond to be eligible to stand as a PKR candidate in the general election. — Bernama