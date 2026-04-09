PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The Ministry of Unity will introduce the Interfaith and Cultural Harmony Empowerment Module as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the application of human values, manners, and character within the community.

In a statement today, the ministry said the module will be implemented through the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN).

“In its ongoing efforts to promote interfaith understanding, the Madani Government emphasises its commitment to ensuring that community harmony continues to be maintained and strengthened.

“Malaysia’s rich religious, racial, and ethnic diversity is not only a social reality but also one of the nation’s greatest assets, forming the foundation of national strength and stability,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in the same statement, explained that the module was developed as a comprehensive reference for government agency officers, while also being accessible to the private sector and the general public.

He said it incorporates a dynamic, high-impact approach using inclusive and culturally sensitive communication methods.

“This module emphasises practical training based on real community scenarios to ensure deeper understanding and effective application in the field,” he said.

Aaron added that the principles of “Understand, Respect, Accept and Celebrate” should guide daily life as the core of building strong national integration.

“Every individual plays a vital role as an agent of unity, contributing to a society that understands, respects, and trusts one another,” he said. — Bernama