PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will initiate legal action against blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, over false claims that the commission blocked a news report involving Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The news report in question, published by the Malaysia Gazette portal, pertained to a court case involving the minister and Wan Muhammad Azri.

MCMC, in a statement today, said that the allegations were untrue and completely baseless.

The commission added that it was not involved in the case and had never issued any request or directive to any media organisation or digital platform to block the content.

“In this regard, MCMC will take appropriate legal action against Wan Azri concerning the dissemination of these false claims,” the statement read.

MCMC also said that it takes a serious view of any misuse of social media and digital platforms to mislead the public through the spread of false information.

It added that firm action will be taken against any individual found to be in violation of existing laws. — Bernama