IPOH, April 9 — The First Meeting of the Fourth Year of the Fifteenth Perak Legislative Assembly will convene next week from April 14 to 21.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim will attend the Official Opening Ceremony on April 14, during which the Sultan will deliver the Royal Address.

“As in previous sessions, the oral question session will be held and will last for one hour,” he said at a press conference here today.

Also present were Deputy Speaker Jenny Choi Tsi Jen and State Assembly Secretary Mohd Ikram Ahmad.

Zahir added that, following last year’s practice, the recitation of the Rukun Negara Pledge will be held on the second day sitting on April 15, immediately after the recitation of the prayer.

Mohammad Zahir said a motion of thanks on the royal address will be tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad on April 15.

The 45 members of the House, comprising 19 from the government and 26 from the opposition, will be allowed to debate the motion, with the winding-up session scheduled on April 20 and 21.

During this sitting, the Menteri Besar is also scheduled to table the National Forestry Act (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2026 at this sitting.

“Three additional motions are scheduled to be tabled, namely the Motion to Propose Amendments to the Standing Orders of the Perak Darul Ridzuan State Assembly and the Motion to Appoint Members of the Select Committee.

“Another is a Motion to Establish Special Select Committees, namely on Ageing Society, Urban Poverty, Smart City and Food Security,” he said. — Bernama