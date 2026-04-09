IPOH, April 9 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perak branch seized 1,107 units of counterfeit mobile phone parts and accessories worth RM21,415 in a raid on a business premises here yesterday.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raid, conducted at about 11.40am, was aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of counterfeit items involving well-known mobile phone brands.

“The operation was carried out following complaints and information from representatives of trademark owners regarding the sale of suspected counterfeit items at the premises.

“Inspections uncovered 1,107 units of mobile phone parts and accessories suspected of carrying counterfeit brand labels,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin said all items and related documents were seized for further investigation under the Trademarks Act 2019. — Bernama