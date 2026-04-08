JOHOR BAHRU, April 7 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) seized a large haul of various exotic wildlife parts worth RM36.8 million at a house in Taman Johor Jaya here last Saturday.

The raid netted thousands of exotic wildlife parts that are believed to be destined for the international illicit wildlife trade.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the department’s enforcement team found 602 python bile, 420 bear bile and 107 compressed pieces of various tiger parts.

He added that the team also found 135 compressed pieces believed to be from primates and 191 suspected reproductive organs from a python.

“All the wildlife parts were seized and brought back to the Johor Perhilitan office for further action.

“The value of the seizure was later estimated to be RM36,842,325.00,” he said in a statement today.

During the raid, the house was found to be occupied by a Vietnamese man, who also failed to produce any valid permits from Perhilitan.

The case is being investigated under Sections 60 and 68 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) for possession of wildlife parts or derivatives without valid authorisation.

If convicted, offences involving protected wildlife carry fines of up to RM50,000 or jail terms of up to three years, or both.

Under the law, stricter penalties apply to fully protected species such as tigers and bears. Subsection 68(2)(c) states that offenders face fines of no less than RM150,000 for each part and imprisonment of up to 15 years.

Meanwhile, Abdul Kadir warned any individuals who keep or carry out illegal wildlife activities to cease or risk facing strict legal action.

He said Perhilitan hopes the public will continue to provide assistance by disseminating information to the department in an effort to combat wildlife crime.