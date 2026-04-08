KULAI, April 8 — A 62-year-old Grab driver was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today on a charge of physically assaulting a motorcyclist at Lebuh Putra Utama in Bandar Putra here last week.

Yeoh Ah Chai pleaded guilty after the charge was read out by the court interpreter before Magistrate R. Salini.

The court also ordered the accused to be jailed for up to two months if he fails to pay the fine.

Based on the charge sheet, Yeoh, who is also a Grab driver, was charged with intentionally causing injury to a 37-year-old motorcyclist by punching his body at 5.45pm on April 3.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntary causing hurt which provides for a jail sentence of up to a year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, there was a collision involving the Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle driven by Yeoh and the motorcycle ridden by the victim.

Yeoh immediately alighted his vehicle and kicked the victim’s motorcycle causing it to fall. He then punched the victim’s mid-section several times, causing soft tissue injuries.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Weng Hong prosecuted, while Yeoh was represented by counsel Lim Seay Sean.