KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The government is encouraging civil servants to wear batik attire daily as an alternative to office wear, following a move to standardise air-conditioning temperatures to a minimum of 24°Celsius to conserve energy.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the directive is in line with the Human Resource Service Circular (MyPPSM) Section UP.7.2.3 on Dress and Appearance Etiquette for Civil Servants.

“Under paragraph 5, Schedule 1 (iii): Attire for Male Officers While on Duty and paragraph 8, Schedule 2 (ii): Attire for Female Officers While on Duty, wearing batik attire is mandatory every Thursday and encouraged on all working days as an alternative to office wear,” he said.

He said this in a circular issued to ministry secretaries-general and state secretaries, which was uploaded on the Public Service Department’s Facebook page.

In addition, he said heads of department may allow officers on duty to wear corporate attire or fieldwork attire on certain days for specific purposes, in line with paragraph 13 of Section UP.7.2.3.

“Officers are also allowed to wear corporate attire every day except on Thursdays. However, this requirement does not apply to officers who are required to wear uniforms,” he said.

It was earlier reported that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced stricter energy management in government buildings, including setting air-conditioning temperatures to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

The move reflects the government’s commitment to leading by example in prudent energy use and is part of proactive measures to tackle the global energy crisis. — Bernama