KLANG, April 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA), today launched Op Hazard 3.0, aimed at dismantling illegal premises and illicit e-waste management operators nationwide.

Bukit Aman JKDNKA General Operations Force (GOF) deputy director Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi said that as of 6 pm, more than 110 premises had been raided nationwide, including e-waste processing factories, scrap metal yards, and illegal premises.

“Seizures to date include 316 tonnes of e-waste (RM23.68 million), 388 tonnes of scrap metal (RM2.53 million), and nine tonnes of other related items (RM29.01 million), with the total estimated value of seizures at RM55.23 million, excluding RM82,450 in fines issued by local authorities against the illegal premises,” he told a press conference after a raid at a factory in the Central Industrial Park here yesterday.

Mohamad Suzrin said the operation also led to the arrest of 205 individuals, comprising 39 locals, 66 legal foreign nationals, and 100 undocumented migrants.

He added that 729 individuals were checked, including 154 locals and 575 foreigners, while 14 illegal factories remain under further investigation.

Mohamad Suzrin said today’s raids were focused on the Klang Valley after intelligence and reports from residents identified a high number of illegal e-waste processing facilities.

“This operation involved 1,611 personnel from the GOF, Police Marine Wing, Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), and Unit Wira (WCB) armed branch, alongside JKDNKA brigades as well as the Department of Environment (DOE), the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), and local authorities.

“The operation also saw the participation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Immigration Department, and the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) and other agencies,” he said, adding that Op Hazard 3.0 began at 7am and will continue throughout the day.

He said the IRB is also scrutinising 24 companies regarding income tax matters uncovered during the raids.

Earlier, Mohamad Suzrin joined a raid on an e-waste factory suspected of processing waste into aluminium ingots for export to third countries, such as China.

“Full details of the operation, including the final count of raided premises and total arrests, will be announced by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail this Friday,” he said. — Bernama