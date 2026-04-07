SEPANG, April 7 — Malaysia is mobilising the Grand Sumud Nusantara Campaign 2026, an integrated land and sea effort to provide humanitarian support to Gaza.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the large-scale campaign would be implemented in five phases, encompassing emergency aid delivery, international mobilisation and legal action on the global stage.

He said the initiative involved the delivery of 30 humanitarian aid containers, weighing approximately 374 tonnes, currently stored at a warehouse near the Suez Canal in Egypt prior to being channelled to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.

“This effort is made possible through diplomatic cooperation between the Malaysian and Egyptian governments, with the hope that the aid will soon reach the people of Gaza,” he said after the launch of the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid Mission to Gaza via the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 delegation here yesterday.

Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also the head of the mission.

Ahmad Sani said the second phase would see an international press conference held at the Rafah border crossing, conveying Malaysia’s firm stance that the Gaza conflict remains unresolved and demanding immediate action from the global community.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sani said the third phase involved Malaysia’s participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 (GSF2.0) mission, which saw representation from 100 countries, up from 44 countries last year.

Ahmad Sani said that Malaysia was sending five doctors and several ship crew members to participate in the mission, reinforcing the country’s role as one of the main organisers alongside the international mobilising committee.

He said the fourth phase of the campaign involved Malaysia’s participation in the inaugural World Sumud Parliamentary Congress in Brussels, which brought together members of parliament from various countries to discuss and formulate policy and diplomatic measures addressing the Gaza crisis.

The final phase, Ahmad Sani said entailed pursuing legal action at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague over the detention of activists in international waters during previous missions.

Ahmad Sani said the entire effort was under the patronage of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with direct government support, making Malaysia the first country to formally and collectively back the initiative.

He added that humanitarian figure Nadir Al-Nuri had been appointed Sumud Nusantara Chef de Mission, drawing on his experience as founder and steering committee member of the global GSF.

Ahmad Sani therefore called on all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation, to continue standing together in support of the humanitarian mission and to exercise caution against unverified information circulating on social media. — Bernama