PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — A daughter of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today.

Lawyer Yu Ying Ying confirmed that Asnida Daim will be charged under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009 relates to the offence of failing to comply with a written notice from the MACC to declare assets

Court records indicate the case will be mentioned before Judge Rosli Ahmad at 9 am.

In a separate statement, the MACC said it has also obtained approval to charge a company director linked to the “Op Godfather” investigation at the same court today.

According to Yu, Asnida had her statement recorded at the MACC headquarters for about five hours starting at 10am yesterday.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Asnida had appeared at the MACC Headquarters here to give a statement regarding the agency’s investigation.

However, Tun Daim’s three other children, namely Md Wira Dani, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, are understood to have yet to arrive at the MACC Headquarters.

On Feb 28, the MACC issued Individual Impact Notices against Tun Daim’s four children following their failure to respond and non-compliance with two official notices previously served.

MACC had previously been reported to have carried out Op Godfather following revelations about the existence of offshore companies and assets linked to Tun Daim, family members and business associates.

The Op Godfather investigation was carried out under Sections 23 and 36 of the MACC Act 2009 as well as Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2001. — Bernama