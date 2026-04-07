JOHOR BAHRU, April 7 — Claims that higher education institutions (IPT) are breeding grounds for corruption have been called irresponsible, as they risk undermining and tarnishing the reputation of the country’s education system.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim said that although there have been isolated cases, they cannot be used as a basis to label all IPTs.

He added that it takes decades to build an educational institution, and it should not be undermined by such claims.

According to him, the allegations also have the potential to erode public confidence, including among students, in pursuing studies at local universities.

“We cannot label an institution that has been developed over many years just because of one or two issues, for me, that is not a responsible statement,” he told a press conference after launching the UTM-University of Canterbury joint satellite laboratory here today.

He was commenting on a news report claiming that IPTs have become breeding grounds for corruption.

Mohd Shafry said every government agency or organisation, including universities, has clear integrity and governance systems, including in procurement processes.

He expressed confidence that any IPT is prepared and open to cooperating with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should investigations into corruption arise. — Bernama