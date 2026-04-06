PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has suspended the disbursement of grants to the Taman Wahyu Community-Based Rehabilitation Organisation (PPDK) in Kuala Lumpur following an investigation into alleged non-compliance in the management of aid funds as well as safety concerns involving trainees.

In a statement yesterday, KPWKM said the investigation was carried out by the Inspectorate Team of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur on December 4 last year following an initial complaint, in accordance with the Public Funds Loss and Write-Off Management Procedures WP10.3.

“Following the investigation conducted, and as a preventive measure to ensure the integrity of public fund management is preserved, the disbursement of grants for the 2026/2027 session has been suspended until the final outcome of the investigation is obtained,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said preliminary findings also revealed elements of negligence that affected the safety of trainees in an incident on March 11.

“The staff member involved has been placed on leave pending further investigation,” it said.

The issue arose following a post by a user on the Threads application, alleging that financial assistance amounting to RM500 for her child, who is a trainee with disabilities, had not been disbursed.

In addition, the woman also lodged a police report claiming that her child sustained injuries after falling from a wheelchair, allegedly after being left unattended by staff at the centre. — Bernama