KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The government, through a special committee under the National Economic Action Council (MTEN), will examine any issues arising from the conflict in West Asia that may affect sectors, particularly the digital sector.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the weekly MTEN meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will assess the potential effects of the conflict and formulate appropriate remedial measures.

“We will look into the issues in greater depth, verify, and prepare for the necessary steps to be taken to manage any situation that arises,” he told a press conference after launching the Standard Chartered Global Fusion Centre here today.

Gobind said the meeting will also bring together key ministries and industry stakeholders to coordinate responses, strengthen economic resilience, and ensure the livelihoods of Malaysians and the country’s businesses remain protected.

Besides that, he said the government remains committed to stability, restraint, and constructive engagement while focusing on safeguarding national interests and the rakyat’s well-being.

“At the same time, we are taking practical steps to ensure preparedness.

“Our security and economic agencies are actively assessing potential scenarios, which include impacts on energy supplies, trade flows, and cost pressures, so that we can properly and aptly respond early and effectively to any form of anticipated disruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered launched its first Global Fusion Centre in Malaysia today, reinforcing the country’s status as a strong talent ecosystem and a key strategic technology hub for the group.

In a statement, the bank said the centre, located at its Global Business Services (GBS) hub, integrates real-time insights and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven systems to enhance operational resilience and strengthen digital trust with all stakeholders. — Bernama