SUNGAI PETANI, April 5 — Two individuals, a man and a woman in their 20s, were found drowned after they were believed to have fallen into the sea while kayaking at Pantai Merdeka, near here, yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the bodies of both victims were discovered at about 7.30pm.

He said the victims were believed to be participants in a programme organised by a higher learning institution at the location.

“The incident is believed to have occurred at about 5pm while they were kayaking in a group, moving from one location to another.

“The victims are believed to have encountered strong waves, and their kayak is thought to have become entangled in a fisherman’s net,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Hanyan said several other kayaks were involved in the incident, and some had capsized, but the other occupants were successfully rescued.

He added that the bodies have been sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) here for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident. — Bernama