JOHOR BAHRU, April 5 — Madani Mart operates on a licensing model in collaboration with entrepreneurs and does not rely on government funding, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Fuziah Salleh.

Fuziah said Yayasan Madani, as the brand owner, manages the ecosystem, including training, systems, pricing and retail analysis supported by artificial intelligence (AI)

She said the model gives entrepreneurs flexibility to run their businesses with supply chain support from Yayasan Madani.

“Yayasan Madani, which is aligned with the government, does not receive government funding and does not provide capital for Madani Mart. Each outlet is privately owned,” she told a press conference after a walkabout at a supermarket here yesterday.

She said this in response to queries on Madani Mart, launched on Friday, and claims that it is similar to Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M).

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the first Madani Mart outlet in Indera Mahkota, near Kuantan, Pahang.

The initiative, led by Yayasan Madani, introduces a community retail concept offering daily necessities at affordable prices under the slogan “Kedai Runcit Harga Rahmah”.

Fuziah said Madani Mart is a strategic approach to addressing cost of living challenges in a more comprehensive and targeted manner without government capital.

Instead, she said the initiative is driven through collaboration between KPDN, private operators or licence holders, and Yayasan Madani.

She added that Madani Mart also provides opportunities for local communities and entrepreneurs to participate in the business. — Bernama