SIBU, April 5 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) search and rescue team rescued two hikers who were stranded at Lambir Hills National Park early this morning.

The JBPM operations centre said in a statement today that it took about six hours for the team to reach the location and bring both victims down.

“The two hikers rescued early this morning were identified as Gordon Brian, 32, who sustained a leg injury, and Wan Mohamad Hidayat, 42, who was unhurt,” the statement read.

The operations centre had earlier received an emergency call at 6.30pm yesterday reporting that three hikers were stranded in the national park.

It said another hiker, Mohd Shendy Sediyeya, 40, had managed to descend at 7.13pm yesterday to seek assistance.

The search and rescue operation involved personnel from the Miri and Lopeng fire stations, located more than 36km from the site, with the ascent beginning at 9pm.

All victims were transported by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit to Miri Hospital for further treatment, and the operation was fully concluded at 3.05am. — Bernama