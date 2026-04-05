KUCHING, April 5 — Sabah is set to face significant challenges in ensuring stable energy supply due to its heavy reliance on diesel for power generation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said rising diesel prices and global supply constraints are expected to put pressure on the state’s power generation capacity, potentially affecting domestic, industrial and business needs.

“This is what the government must focus on — how to help Sabah secure sufficient supply. Power generation is crucial not only for daily use by the people, but also to ensure the economy continues to grow and operate smoothly,” he told reporters after attending the Kampung Samariang Batu Aidilfitri Gathering here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is also minister of energy transition and water transformation, said that in Peninsular Malaysia, energy generation relies largely on gas, which accounts for more than 30 per cent, as well as coal, whose supply is seen as more stable, although ensuring gas supply remains a priority.

He added that Sarawak is in a more stable position due to its early transition to green energy sources, particularly hydropower, which contributes about 60 per cent to the state’s electricity generation, alongside solar and other sources that reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah said the government will take proactive measures to ensure the welfare of the people continues to be safeguarded amid potential increases in the cost of living due to uncertainties in global energy supply.

“These measures include close monitoring through regular meetings involving the Federal and state governments to coordinate actions in addressing any impact from the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

“Among the expected impacts is an increase in logistics costs due to rising oil prices, which could in turn drive up the prices of goods, especially imports, if the situation persists for three to six months,” he said. — Bernama