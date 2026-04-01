GERIK, April 1 — Surrounded by the lush greenery of the Royal Belum State Park, Temenggor Lake, about 45 kilometres from here, has long stood as one of Malaysia’s premier ecotourism destinations.

Spanning 152 square kilometres, the lake was formed following the construction of the Temenggor Dam, completed in 1974 to generate hydroelectric power. Over time, this man-made lake has evolved into a thriving aquatic habitat, home to prized freshwater species such as kelah, temoleh, tengas, sebarau and baung. For local communities and fishing enthusiasts alike, it is both a source of livelihood and a natural treasure.

Yet beneath its tranquil surface lies a growing threat.

Abandoned fishing nets, known locally as pukat tinggal, are increasingly polluting the lake, posing serious risks to its delicate ecosystem. Often entangled in submerged deadwood and hidden beneath waters reaching depths of 40 to 100 metres, these ‘ghost nets’ threaten Temenggor Lake’s ecosystem and tourism are difficult to detect, endangering not only aquatic life but also boat users navigating the lake.

Perak Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun (third left) and Perak Fisheries director Mohd Ghazali Abdul Manap (fourth left) join enforcement officers in clearing abandoned fishing nets at Tasik Temenggor, Gerik, March 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

A challenging task

Perak Fisheries Director Mohd Ghazali Abdul Manap said most of these abandoned nets are found in designated fishing zones used by local fishermen, particularly the Orang Asli Jahai community.

“Over time, these nets accumulate organic waste and algae, which degrade water quality and hinder the growth of valuable aquatic species,” he explained.

While the issue may appear isolated to freshwater areas, he warned that if left unchecked, it could eventually affect tourism activities that sustain local livelihoods.

To address the problem, the department has launched joint clean-up operations involving multiple stakeholders, including local fishermen.

Abandoned fishing nets are increasingly disrupting the ecosystem of the 117,500-hectare lake, Gerik, March 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

“The first operation was conducted on October 8 last year, where we collected 10 kilogrammes of nets. A second operation on December 4 removed another 15 kilogrammes,” he said.

Despite appearing straightforward, the task is far from easy. Many of the nets stretch hundreds of metres and are often submerged or entangled in underwater debris. Years of exposure have also caused them to deteriorate.

“When we try to pull them out, the nets often break apart and sink again, increasing the risk of them getting caught in passing boat engines,” he added.

High costs, greater stakes

Armed with only knives and scissors, removing these ghost nets is painstaking, time-consuming, and costly.

Recognising this, Mohd Ghazali stressed the importance of involving local communities, particularly the Orang Asli, who depend on the lake for their livelihoods.

Engagement efforts have been intensified through direct outreach and hands-on demonstrations to raise awareness about the dangers posed by abandoned nets.

“It may seem routine, but for the Orang Asli here, face-to-face engagement and practical demonstrations are far more effective,” he said.

Through community participation, not only can operational costs be reduced, but conservation efforts can also be sustained for future generations.

“Our goal is to ensure that within five years, the Temenggor Lake will be free from the threat of abandoned nets,” he added.

Tasik Temenggor’s tranquillity is increasingly threatened by pollution from abandoned fishing nets, risking disruption to the ecosystem of the 117,500-hectare lake, Gerik, March 31, 2026. — Bernama pic

A silent trap beneath the surface

Assistant Fisheries Officer Mohammad Najibuddin Aris said that the issue has persisted for several years, identified through regular patrols and public complaints.

Small-mesh nets and longlines are among the most commonly abandoned fishing gear found in the lake.

“If left unchecked, these nets become passive traps, continuously catching fish without control,” he said.

Daily patrols, conducted in morning and evening shifts by a team of 10 officers, have revealed a worrying trend: many nets have mesh sizes between 0.2 and two inches, trapping juvenile fish before they have a chance to reproduce.

The root of the problem, he noted, lies in attitude and lack of awareness.

“Some fishermen deliberately abandon damaged nets to avoid repair costs. These nets then drift and worsen the ecological damage,” he said.

Tourism takes a hit

For houseboat operator Zulkafly Bakar, 43, the impact is already being felt.

He estimates that tourist arrivals, particularly anglers, have dropped by nearly 40 per cent over the past five years.

“Some visitors have had to spend thousands of ringgit repairing damaged boat engines after hitting these nets,” he said.

Beyond disrupting fishing activities, the drifting nets pose a serious hazard to boating equipment, increasing costs and risks for visitors.

“If this continues, it will affect not only my income but also that of many others who depend on tourism here,” added Zulkafly, who has been operating the Joe Muara Belum Houseboat for over 12 years.

He welcomed the clean-up initiatives, noting that they have already begun to improve safety and restore confidence among tourists. — Bernama