SEOUL, June 1 — An internet user who repeatedly posted malicious comments about singer and actress IU has been handed a suspended prison sentence by a South Korean court.

The Seoul Central District Court’s appellate division sentenced the defendant to four months in prison, suspended for one year, along with probation and 80 hours of community service, The Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

This is a significantly harsher punishment than the two separate fines of 3 million won (RM7,862) each that the same person had received earlier.

The troll posted comments in 2022 that branded IU a “fraud” and accused her of having a “mental illness”.

The court ruled these were hateful expressions that went far beyond acceptable criticism of a public figure and were clearly intended to insult her.

Judges noted the defendant showed no remorse, denied any wrongdoing throughout the appeal, and had not been forgiven by IU.

They also highlighted the repeated nature of the offences and the considerable risk of reoffending.

The court took into account several mitigating factors, including the defendant’s clean record, a diagnosis of intractable epilepsy that affects emotional control, and the fact that the comments were later deleted.

The ruling is now final after the defendant chose not to appeal further.

IU has taken a hard-line stance against malicious online comments since 2013 and continues to pursue legal action against offenders.