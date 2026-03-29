PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — A total of 78 individuals underwent Community Service Orders (CSOs) for minor littering offences in six states yesterday, said Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming.

He said the operations were carried out simultaneously in Perlis, Kedah, the Federal Territories, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

“These CSOs focus on comprehensive cleaning efforts, covering sidewalks, public roads, drainage systems, public toilets and beaches,” he said in a statement today.

Nga added that the orders are part of an integrated enforcement strategy to curb littering in public spaces, stressing that if minor littering is left unchecked, it can clog drains, inconvenience local communities and even trigger flash floods in urban areas.

“Do not discard cigarette butts, tissues, or drink cans carelessly. Such acts not only harm the environment but also tarnish the country’s image,” he said.

To date, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) has issued 1,342 Offence Notification Notices across seven states for minor littering, involving 1,058 Malaysians and 284 foreigners. — Bernama