PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The Digital Ministry has assured that issues related to the processing of Employment Pass (EP) for technology talent are being actively and comprehensively scrutinised to ensure the smooth running of the Global Business Services (GBS) ecosystem.

The ministry stressed that it takes a serious view of the concerns raised by industry stakeholders, with various engagement sessions being actively implemented in collaboration with relevant agencies, including the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“This approach aims to fully understand the concerns raised, in addition to identifying suitable short-and long-term improvement measures,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said the GBS sector is one of the key drivers of the nation’s digital economy, contributing significantly to investment inflows, high-value job creation and the strengthening of Malaysia’s position as a competitive regional digital hub.

It added that the MDEC has intensified efforts to address the significant surge in new applications, including increasing manpower capacity to meet the growing demand.

“In addition, the MDEC is also engaging closely with key industry associations, such as GBS Malaysia (Digital Global Business Services Council Malaysia, a chapter of PIKOM) and Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM), to apprise stakeholders of the latest development,” it added.

The ministry emphasised its commitment to continue strengthening inter-agency coordination, while implementing ongoing improvement processes to further accelerate smoother approvals.

“Further updates will be provided from time to time, in line with its review and engagement with all the relevant parties,” it added. — Bernama