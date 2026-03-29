MERSING, March 29 — A fisherman reported missing yesterday was found drowned along the shoreline near Tanjung Rhu early this morning.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department senior fire officer II Ikmal Hafiz Shamsudin said the 41-year-old man was discovered by a member of the public at 1.45 am.

“The victim was confirmed dead and handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The department had received an emergency call about the incident at 8.36 pm yesterday. Eight personnel from the Mersing Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene with a Light Fire Rescue Tender and a utility vehicle.

The operations team searched the shoreline near Tanjung Rhu in collaboration with villagers. The operation concluded at 2 am. — Bernama