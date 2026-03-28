KANGAR, March 28 — The General Operations Force (GOF) detained three Thai men who were attempting to smuggle petrol and diesel into Thailand using modified vehicle tanks on Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar, near the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) yesterday.

Its Northern Brigade Commander, SAC Balveer Singh a/l Mahindar Singh said the police arrested the men, aged between 22 and 45, after inspecting three pickup trucks during ‘Op Taring Bravo 1’ at 9am.

"As a result of the inspection, it was found that there was a quantity of liquid, suspected to be petrol and diesel, in the modified tanks of each vehicle, believed to be for smuggling petrol and diesel into Thailand," he said in a statement last night.

He said the total amount of petrol and diesel seized amounted to 410 litres, estimated to be worth RM 2,015.70, and the three vehicle drivers were believed to be actively involved in smuggling due to the high demand in the neighbouring country, with the total seizure amounting to RM 217,015.70 including the vehicles.

"This (smuggling attempt) was due to the lower prices and the reduced stock of petrol and diesel in Thailand as a result of the ongoing global geopolitical crisis," he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 196, read together with Section 8(4)(a) (Act 122).

He also said that the Perlis Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) issued summonses to each of the foreign drivers for modifying the vehicles.

He added that the operation was carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police through the GOF Northern Brigade headquarters’ Risk Branch, in collaboration with the Perlis branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Perlis JSPT. — Bernama