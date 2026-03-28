PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued a stern warning that any attempt by individuals or syndicates to take advantage of the current global conflict will not be tolerated.

Its Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said misappropriating national subsidies is a betrayal of the people and the country.

“The strictest enforcement action will be taken with no compromise,” he said in a statement today.

He also called on all Malaysians, including consumers, traders, industry players and organisations, to support the KITA GEMPUR (Movement to Combat Manipulation and Leakages) initiative for the common good.

At the same time, 2,400 KPDN enforcement officers nationwide are on high alert to carry out inspections and monitoring activities on the ground.

“Through OPS TIRIS 4.0, KPDN will strengthen integrated strategic cooperation with the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), the police (PDRM) and other enforcement agencies to close any gaps that allow leakages and abuse,” he added.

In line with efforts to ensure energy sustainability, KPDN will fully enforce the ban on the sale and purchase of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles.

It will also implement controls on diesel sales for land transport vehicles based on category in Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan starting April 1.

The ministry will continue to tighten enforcement to curb leakages and smuggling, while ensuring stable supply of controlled goods despite geopolitical uncertainties arising from the escalating conflict in West Asia.

“This ongoing effort is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to ensure the country’s energy supply remains secure and sufficient to meet public needs,” he said.

As the ministry responsible for the supply chain of controlled goods, KPDN has also outlined more aggressive strategies to address potential disruptions in global fuel supply that could affect the national economy.

Several strategic measures will be implemented to ensure supplies remain easily accessible to the public.

Members of the public can channel complaints or information through official platforms, including WhatsApp 019-848 8000, the KPDN e-Aduan portal (https://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my), the call centre at 1-800-886-800 and the Ez ADU KPDN application. — Bernama