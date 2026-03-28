SUNGAI PETANI, March 28 — The remains of a married couple believed murdered in Kampung Belau, Merbok, were laid to rest at 9pm last night at the Masjid Al-Atiq Muslim cemetery here.

Two Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) vehicles carrying the remains of Zikri Abdul Rahman, 65, and his wife Suraya Man, 53, arrived at the mosque at 7 pm, after being claimed by their family from Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar.

About 300 people, comprising relatives and villagers, attended the burial ceremony, which began after Maghrib prayers.

Zikri’s only child, Mohammad Shahmi, 24, a soldier stationed in Kuala Lumpur, declined to be interviewed when approached by reporters.

Yesterday, the media reported that the bodies of three family members were found dead in tragic circumstances inside their home in the village.

The remains of Suraya’s son, who was the suspect in the case, were buried yesterday. — Bernama