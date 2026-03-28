KOTA KINABALU, MARCH 28 — Several main roads in the city will be closed to facilitate the parade in conjunction with the Official Birthday celebration of the Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri next Monday.

Kota Kinabalu Deputy District Police Chief Supt Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said the affected roads include Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen, Jalan Bandaran, Jalan Gaya and Jalan Padang.

He said the main parade venue will be Padang Merdeka Kota Kinabalu and several surrounding roads will be closed.

Road closures and vehicle screening will begin as early as 5am on March 30 at Jalan Padang, Dewan, Simpang Bukit Bendera and Bulatan Bunga Raya.

Syed Lot said road closures and diversions will be carried out in stages to ensure the smooth running of the parade and safety of all parties.

He said about 70 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel will be deployed to manage traffic flow on the day.

He said traffic congestion is expected as the event coincides with the school holidays, but police are prepared to ensure traffic movement remains smooth.

He advised the public to plan their journeys early and encouraged road users to use alternative routes, public transport or carpooling. — Daily Express