KOTA TINGGI, March 28 — The applications of several former Umno leaders, including Sembrong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin, to rejoin the party will be discussed at the Umno Supreme Council meeting on April 17.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the discussion would be held based on the spirit of “Rumah Bangsa”, but the decision on the applications would not necessarily be announced at the meeting.

“I will raise this matter at the meeting in the spirit of Rumah Bangsa, as well as the spirit of Aidilfitri and Ramadan. The party president's statement also views this matter positively, and we hope for a good decision,” he told reporters after officiating at the JanaVeteran Project in Telok Sengat here today.

He said they are still collecting applications, and no deadline has been set for former leaders or members who wish to rejoin the party.

Among those who have applied are Hishammuddin, Shahril Sufian Hamdan, Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif and Datuk Maulizan Bujang, whose memberships were suspended for six years.

Former Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and Khairy, meanwhile, were sacked for offences committed during the 15th General Election (GE15).

The suspensions and sackings were made at the Umno Supreme Council meeting on January 27, 2023. — Bernama