IPOH, March 27 — The Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has crippled a syndicate involved in the misappropriation of subsidised RON95 petrol following the arrest of three local men in an operation in Pengkalan Hulu near Gerik yesterday.

Its director, Kamalludin Ismail, said the operation, codenamed Ops Tiris and carried out in collaboration with the Road Transport Department, targeted vehicles suspected of being modified for illegal fuel storage.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to repeatedly refuel at several nearby petrol stations before heading towards a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement.

The three suspects, aged between 60 and 70, were detained to assist in investigations. Authorities also seized three vehicles believed to have modified fuel tanks, along with 450 litres of RON95 petrol, with a total estimated value of RM15,741.50.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1971 for suspected possession or storage of controlled goods without written permission from the KPDN supply controller.

Kamalludin stressed that the ministry would take firm action against those involved in the misuse of subsidised goods, including prosecution in court.

“KPDN will continue to intensify enforcement through the KITA GEMPUR initiative as a strategic measure to combat the diversion of controlled goods and other forms of business manipulation,” he added. — Bernama