PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The Madani government remains committed to protecting the people from global economic pressures by maintaining the subsidised price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under the BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95) programme, keeping Malaysia among countries with the lowest fuel prices globally.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the move comes as global crude oil prices have surged beyond US$100 per barrel, affecting many countries.

He noted that petrol prices in some countries exceed RM10 per litre, including in Singapore, and reach about RM14 per litre in Hong Kong.

“However, in Malaysia, the Madani government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken a clear stance — the people must be protected.

“The government understands the burden if these costs are passed on to the rakyat. Therefore, it has decided to remain a ‘shield’ for the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said although the pump price remains at RM1.99, the actual cost borne by the government has risen sharply, with the fuel subsidy bill increasing sixfold from RM700 million to RM4 billion per month.

“As a ‘big family’, we must make wise choices. We cannot allow RM4 billion of public funds to be ‘burned’ on the roads every month.

“These subsidy savings are needed to build more schools, upgrade hospitals and provide direct cash assistance to those in need,” he said.

To ensure balance, he said the government will temporarily adjust the BUDI95 eligibility quota from 300 litres to 200 litres per month, effective April 1.

He added that the adjustment will not affect the majority of Malaysians, as data shows nearly 90 per cent consume an average of about 100 litres of petrol monthly.

“This means the daily lives of the vast majority (nine out of 10 people) will continue as usual without additional costs. E-hailing drivers also need not worry, as their quota remains at 800 litres per month to support their livelihood.

“For the 10 per cent who consume more than 200 litres monthly, I urge them to view this adjustment as a step towards a more sustainable lifestyle,” he said.

He added that as the country manages global economic challenges, higher-income and higher-spending groups are encouraged to be more prudent by reducing unnecessary travel, practising carpooling or using public transport.

He said the Madani government has absorbed global price increases to prevent a sharp rise in the cost of living.

“Let us be more prudent and responsible in managing our fuel consumption. This measure is temporary until global conditions stabilise.

“This reflects the strength of Malaysia Madani — while other countries pass the burden to their people, Malaysia chooses to protect them,” he added. — Bernama