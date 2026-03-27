KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — Sabah is entitled to receive diesel subsidies given that the state is among the country’s main producers of oil and gas (O&G), said Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The deputy chief minister III and minister of industrial development, entrepreneurship and transport pointed out that Sabah’s O&G revenues have long contributed to the development of other states that do not possess similar resources.

“We appreciate the federal government’s decision to provide diesel subsidies to Sabah. I was involved in making that decision when I was still serving in the federal Cabinet at the time.

“We defended the decision because Sabah is a state or region that produces gas and oil. I have consistently maintained that revenues from Sabah’s gas and oil, as well as from other producing states, have subsidised development in several states that do not produce these resources.

“That is why Sabah is entitled to its returns, not only in terms of development, but also to ensure that these revenues are utilised for domestic needs within Sabah,” he told reporters at Upko Putatan’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration yesterday.

He also chided those who disputed the provision of diesel subsidies to Sabah.

“If anyone questions it, they should first ask who produces the gas and oil. Sabah is a producer and has the right to know what is returned to its people.

“Since the Petroleum Development Act came into force, Sabah has lost its largest resources — namely gas and oil. I stand by the decision to provide diesel subsidies and other necessary subsidies to the people of Sabah because we are indeed entitled to them.

“We have already subsidised development elsewhere, so return what Sabah rightfully deserves, which has been lost since certain Acts were introduced, particularly the Petroleum Development Act,” he said.

The Upko president said the time has come for the federal government to prioritise domestic needs, particularly in states that produce such resources.

On the reduction of the diesel subsidy quota from 300 litres to 200 litres, he said the federal government should provide further clarification on the move, although he acknowledged that conflicts in the Middle East have affected global oil prices.

“It is true that wars impact global oil prices, but perhaps it is time for Malaysia to consider how the oil extracted from this country is used for domestic needs,” he said.

He voiced concern over potential disruptions to the supply of essential goods, particularly food, which relies heavily on sea transport.

“It is not only industry players; the public are also concerned about daily food supplies, as the main mode of transport by sea has been affected.

“This is why we promote a message of cooperation through celebrations such as this. In countries far from here, wars occur due to differences,” he said.

He added that Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia do have political differences, along with outstanding rights that have yet to be fully realised.

However, he stressed that these demands do not undermine the spirit of cooperation among Malaysia’s regions.

On the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, Ewon said it is part of the party’s tradition of celebrating major festivals of the various communities in Sabah.

He said hosting such open house events reflects efforts to foster unity and mutual respect among the people.

“This is how we nurture togetherness and strengthen the spirit of cooperation among communities of diverse backgrounds,” he said. — The Borneo Post