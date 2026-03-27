KOTA BHARU, March 27 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) busted a syndicate for misappropriating over 300kg of subsidised cooking oil in Kampung Lubuk Tapah, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Kelantan KPDN deputy director Aswadi Jaafar said a 3.45pm raid on a house believed to be used as a transit point before smuggling led to the arrest of three local men aged 27, 28 and 44.

“Initial intelligence spotted a white Toyota Hiace van with a local registration, believed to be used by the syndicate to deliver supplies.

“…the suspects were caught moving boxes of subsidised cooking oil outside a house thought to be a transit point before the supplies were sold on the black market,” he said in a statement today.

He said 12 boxes of subsidised cooking oil (204kg) were found outside the house, with another 119kg inside, totalling 323kg seized.

“…the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said, adding that all the suspects had been taken to the KPDN office for further action. — Bernama