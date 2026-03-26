SEREMBAN, March 26 — A nine-year-old autistic boy was found drowned in a lake within a hotel area in Lukut near here after he was believed to have left his hotel room without his family’s knowledge yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said a report on the incident was received at 8.06 pm from a 44-year-old family member of the victim.

He said the child was reported missing at about 3.30 pm after he was believed to have left the hotel room unnoticed.

“The victim was at the location with his family for a holiday before he was found drowned in the lake by hotel staff and family members who were searching for him after realising he was not in the room,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Maslan said a post-mortem conducted at 10 am at the Port Dickson Hospital Forensic Department confirmed the cause of death as drowning, and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama