JOHOR BAHRU, March 23 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today extended his heartfelt congratulations and prayers in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, he extended his highest respects and well wishes to His Majesty.

“Daulat Tuanku. I humbly extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on the occasion of his official birthday on March 23, 2026, corresponding to 3 Syawal 1447 Hijrah.

“On behalf of the people of Johor, I pray that Allah will continue to protect His Majesty and bless the state of Johor,” he said.

Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail also conveyed his wishes, offering a prayer for His Majesty’s continued well-being: “May Allah protect the Sultan.” — Bernama