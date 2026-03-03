GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — An elderly man suspected of attacking an individual at a restaurant was later found dead at a house here yesterday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said earlier a 58-year-old man had gone to the Pulau Tikus Police Station at 6.30am with blood on his head after being slashed by a known individual at a restaurant near the Pulau Tikus Market.

He said the victim was sent to Hospital Pulau Pinang (HPP) for treatment.

“Based on information provided by the victim, police proceeded to a house at Solok Codrington at 8.05am to track down the suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

“However, upon arrival, police found a man estimated to be 68 years old, suspected to be the individual in the case, deceased in the kitchen area of the house. He is believed to have taken his own life using a rope,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azizee said further investigations led to the seizure of a machete believed to have been used in the incident from a rubbish bin in the Pulau Tikus Market area, about 50 metres from the scene of the attack.

He said post-mortem results determined the cause of death to be hanging, and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is believed to have stemmed from financial issues between the victim and the suspect. — Bernama