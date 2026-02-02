MUAR, Feb 2 — A Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) student was killed after the car he was travelling in with four friends was involved in a crash along Jalan Felda Moakil while they were heading back to Pagoh Campus from Labis, Segamat Saturday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the accident occurred at about 1.00pm when the Honda Accord they were in lost control and skidded to the left side of the road.

“Mohd Amir Faizal Hasrolnizam, 21, who was seated in the rear passenger seat, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Another victim, Dameer Amir Mokhzani Aris, 21, sustained serious injuries, while three others, Ameer Ikhwan Ahmad Nurul Lail, Muhammad Aiman Musa, and Muhammad Hakimi Hisyamuddin, all 21, suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the Segamat Hospital.

Mohd Amir Faizal’s body was sent to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the UTHM Student Representative Council (MPP) conveyed its condolences over the death of the university’s second-year Electrical and Electronic Engineering student. — Bernama