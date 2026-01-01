KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak rose sharply this afternoon, while the flood situation in Melaka has fully recovered and a slight improvement in Johor.

The number of flood victims in SARAWAK increased to 791 people from 204 families as of 4 pm, compared with 348 people in the morning.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said those affected were from several areas around Kuching city, including Taman Desa Wira, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Surih Iban, Taman Malihah and Kampung Sejijak, with six relief centres still active.

Meanwhile in JOHOR, the number of flood victims in the Segamat district fell to 136 people from 37 families, compared with 159 people this morning, with five relief centres still in operation.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the relief centres involved were the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, Kampung Tasek Multipurpose Hall, Kampung Sanglang Community Hall, Kuala Paya Community Hall and Kampung Tandong Multipurpose Hall.

He said two rivers in Segamat were still above the danger level, namely Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap with a reading of 9.17 metres and the Sungai Tekam Jetty at 4.06 metres.

Two roads were also fully closed, namely Jalan Felda Tenggaroh 3 in Mersing following a landslide and the Kesang-Sungai Rambai Bridge in Tangkak due to structural damage.

Meanwhile in MELAKA, the flood situation fully recovered when the relief centre at SK Parit Penghulu in Jasin was closed at 2 pm today after all 36 victims from eight families were allowed to return to their respective homes. — Bernama