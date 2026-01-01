PADANG BESAR, Jan 1 — The list of names proposed for the new Perlis State Executive Council (Exco) will be presented to the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, next week, said Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah.

He said the list of Exco candidates consists only of four state assemblymen from Bersatu, as PAS Central had decided not to be part of the new Exco lineup that will be formed.

“It ((having only four Exco appointments) is indeed very challenging because we have many portfolios… this time, at least five portfolios will have to be handled by one Exco member,” he told a press conference during the Visit Malaysia 2026 promotional event at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Padang Besar here today.

At a press conference last Tuesday, Abu Bakar said the appointment of the new Perlis Exco could proceed with the minimum four members following PAS’s decision not to join the state administration under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar said the vacant state seats of Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji will be administered by the Perlis Menteri Besar’s Office through the appointment of coordinators for the people’s service centres to be opened in all three constituencies.

“When the service centres are opened in those areas, we will also refer to the PAS leadership because those seats are their constituencies,” he said.

Yesterday, at a press conference, Perlis Speaker Rus’sele Eizan announced the withdrawal of his application to the Election Commission for by-elections to be held to fill the three casual vacancies.

However, he said the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats will remain vacant until the next general election. — Bernama