MACHANG, Dec 12 — The Proton Wira crash that killed a Malaysian soldier yesterday happened when the car, attempting to overtake another vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an army truck, police investigation revealed, Sinar Harian reported.

Machang district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said the collision occurred around 6.35pm along Jalan Kota Bharu–Kuala Krai near Bukit Belah and also left three other soldiers and the Proton Wira driver injured.

He explained that the three-tonne Hicom Handalan truck, operated by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), was carrying four personnel returning from Tanah Merah to Kem Desa Pahlawan in Kok Lanas.

“Preliminary investigations found that the Proton Wira, travelling from Kota Bharu, attempted to overtake a vehicle in front before entering the truck’s lane.

“The army truck driver could not avoid the collision,” Ahmad Shafiki said in a statement quoted by the Malay daily.

The front-seat passenger of the army truck died at the scene, while the remaining three soldiers and the Proton Wira driver were sent to Machang Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

Police are urging witnesses to contact 011-1454020 or the Machang district police operations room at 09-9751222 to assist with investigations.