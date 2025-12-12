GEORGE TOWN, Dec 12 — The state government has yet to finalise the future direction of Pesta Pulau Pinang, following plans for part of the festival site in Sungai Nibong to be acquired for the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that, currently, there is no concrete decision on whether the festival will remain at its present location or be relocated, as the festival will be on hold for six years, starting next year, to facilitate transit-oriented development (TOD) works at the site, undertaken by MRT Corporation (MRTC) as the project developer.

He said MRTC is scheduled to enter the site in April next year, to begin construction of a depot and a LRT Mutiara Line station.

“This land acquisition involves only a portion of the festival grounds. At present, the state government, relevant agencies and MRTC are reviewing the master plan for the site’s redevelopment, which includes the construction of the depot, the LRT station and the Sungai Nibong bus terminal,” he said.

“We need to wait for the outcome of the master plan before we can finalise any decision on the festival’s future,” he told reporters, after officiating the opening ceremony of Pesta Pulau Pinang 2025/2026 in Sungai Nibong, last night, which was graced by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Commenting further, Chow said the state government understands the sentiments of the public, especially Penangites, who feel a sense of loss as the site holds many nostalgic memories.

The Sungai Nibong grounds, he noted, had long been synonymous with hosting the festival, which is one of the state’s annual highlights.

He added that should Pesta Pulau Pinang be revived in the future, it may no longer be possible to use the original site.

“There are currently no specific plans for relocating the festival, as we are still awaiting the completion of the master plan,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Chow announced that the 59th edition of Pesta Pulau Pinang 2025/2026 would be the final instalment before the festival goes on a six-year hiatus, starting next year, to make way for the construction of the LRT Mutiara Line and the TOD components by MRTC at the site.

The LRT Mutiara Line project spans 29.5 kilometres, and will feature 21 stations at strategic locations, including a provisional station on the Penang South Reclamation Island-A (PSR-A).

Expected to begin operations in 2031, the LRT Mutiara Line will also include an extension to Penang Sentral in Butterworth, enhancing connectivity for residents across the Strait. — Bernama