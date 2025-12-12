IPOH, Dec 12 — A motorcyclist was injured in an accident with an elephant at Kilometre 31 of the East-West Highway (Gerik–Jeli) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, on Wednesday.

Gerik Police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman said in the 9pm incident, a 36-year-old man riding a Honda RS 150R motorcycle was on his way home when he encountered an elephant standing on the road ahead.

“The motorcyclist tried to avoid it, but a collision still occurred with the elephant, causing the rider to fall. He managed to get up and fled.

“The elephant, meanwhile, proceeded to trash the motorcycle,” he said in a statement last night.

Abdul Samad said the rider sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Gerik Hospital, while the motorcycle was damaged.

“Road users are advised to exercise extra caution while travelling along the East-West Highway, as wildlife may be crossing or present on the road,” he added. — Bernama