KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Works Ministry (KKR) will continue to monitor and take stern action against contractors for delays in completing projects.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said among the reasons for the delays are issues with project sites involving various agencies, including the state government, local authorities and utility owners; poor management; and the contractors’ financial problems.

However, he said that only about three per cent of projects were identified as delayed, problematic or ailing, although this does not reflect the overall achievement, as a majority of the projects are completed on schedule or earlier.

“That is why the ministry’s secretary-general has set up a special committee to monitor and take appropriate action according to regulations.

“Don’t forget, this contract has a legal aspect and we cannot arbitrarily terminate the project,” he said after attending the Malaysia-Korea Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Roadshow 2025 today.

He said this when asked to comment on the call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the KKR to take stern action against contractors who are lackadaisical or who fail to complete any given project on schedule.

At yesterday’s KKR monthly assembly, the Prime Minister said this was crucial as the ministry was responsible for numerous development projects that involved the people’s interests.

Meanwhile, regarding street lights, Nanta said the ministry is collaborating with various agencies and using the existing database to identify areas that need additional lighting, with attention given to high-risk areas.

“We would want to have every inch of our road lighted up if we can. However, we are still constrained by resources. That is why, for the time being, our policy is to light up accident-prone areas, junctions and bridges.

“We can no longer afford to light up stretches of roads, that’s why we still have roads that are dark. But, of course, we have applied for additional budget so that we can finally light up our streets,” he said. — Bernama