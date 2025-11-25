TUMPAT, Nov 25 — Flood victims who register at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) will receive RM1,000 in Assistance for Disaster Victims (BWI) once they return home after the floods.

As reported by Buletin TV3, director-general of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Meor Ismail Meor Akim said the aid will be disbursed through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and victims must have an active BSN account in order to receive the assistance.

“Our aim is that when victims return home, they will receive the BWI, but all payments will be made via BSN accounts — there will be no cash handouts,” he explained.

“Those without a BSN account can open one at the counter. The assistance is intended to help victims cover basic necessities once they’re back home, with a value of RM1,000 per family. Registration is essential for this aid.”

He urged all victims to register, stressing that they can register and return home, as some may need to manage their properties or return to work.

“However, we advise victims with young children, the elderly, or persons with disabilities (OKU) to remain at the PPS for their safety,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Geting PPS today.